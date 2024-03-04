Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Cut by Leerink Partnrs

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs reduced their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Zai Lab in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 28th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Chang now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.88) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.85). The consensus estimate for Zai Lab’s current full-year earnings is ($3.09) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Zai Lab’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.66) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.09) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $123.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.50 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZLAB opened at $21.10 on Monday. Zai Lab has a 1-year low of $17.68 and a 1-year high of $41.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.13.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 312.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 288,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,025,000 after buying an additional 218,907 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 4.5% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,579,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,394,000 after buying an additional 67,288 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the third quarter valued at about $1,169,000. XY Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the third quarter valued at about $3,397,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 251.1% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 327,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,968,000 after buying an additional 234,431 shares during the last quarter. 43.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Rafael Amado sold 19,363 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $509,246.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,637 shares of the company's stock, valued at $595,353.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua L. Smiley acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.90 per share, with a total value of $119,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 20,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at $613,757.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.23% of the company's stock.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. Its commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

