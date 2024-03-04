Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Zynex, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Free Report) – HC Wainwright raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zynex in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now forecasts that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.03. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zynex’s current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Zynex’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $47.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.53 million. Zynex had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 5.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Zynex from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of ZYXI stock opened at $12.30 on Monday. Zynex has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $14.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.58 and its 200 day moving average is $9.56. The company has a market cap of $416.97 million, a P/E ratio of 45.56 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 4.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP raised its position in Zynex by 280.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zynex by 1,213.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,981 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zynex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Zynex in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Zynex by 49.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.64% of the company’s stock.

Zynex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography and electric stimulation technology device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

