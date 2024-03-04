Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Increased by Analyst

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Paramount Global in a report released on Thursday, February 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now anticipates that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Paramount Global’s current full-year earnings is $1.17 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Paramount Global’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a positive return on equity of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Paramount Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.84.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Paramount Global

Paramount Global Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:PARA opened at $10.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.77. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.43.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -19.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Paramount Global by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 238,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after buying an additional 21,784 shares during the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,579,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 74,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 241,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 6,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoertkorn Richard Charles raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 169,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. 72.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paramount Global

(Get Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.