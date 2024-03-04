Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $4,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of QRVO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 106.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 75.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QRVO. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Qorvo from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Qorvo from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Qorvo from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Qorvo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Qorvo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $1,033,877.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,539 shares in the company, valued at $2,886,551.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 3,027 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $345,078.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,386,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $1,033,877.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,886,551.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,961 shares of company stock worth $1,419,312 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Qorvo Trading Up 4.4 %

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $119.62 on Monday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.62 and a 1 year high of $120.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.47. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

