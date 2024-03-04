Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock Holdings Increased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 25.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,194 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QLYS. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 256.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 871,944 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,858,000 after purchasing an additional 626,998 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,743,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $612,751,000 after acquiring an additional 185,497 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,892,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 52.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 281,357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,582,000 after acquiring an additional 97,095 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 46.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 250,661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,238,000 after acquiring an additional 80,079 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Qualys alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.05, for a total transaction of $961,210.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,994,006.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.05, for a total transaction of $961,210.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,994,006.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.81, for a total transaction of $203,810.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,892,001.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,893 shares of company stock valued at $2,059,300. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QLYS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Qualys from $104.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Qualys from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Qualys from $212.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.57.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Qualys

Qualys Stock Down 2.3 %

QLYS stock opened at $167.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.57 and a beta of 0.52. Qualys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.00 and a 12 month high of $206.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $182.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.85.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $144.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.69 million. Qualys had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 49.06%. On average, research analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Qualys

(Free Report)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.