Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Decreases Position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,341 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in GMS were worth $10,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GMS. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of GMS during the 1st quarter valued at $28,532,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in GMS by 3,313.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 462,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 448,643 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in GMS by 392.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 436,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,422,000 after acquiring an additional 347,783 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in GMS in the 2nd quarter worth $23,242,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in GMS by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 523,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,091,000 after acquiring an additional 209,513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GMS opened at $90.57 on Monday. GMS Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.93 and a 52 week high of $92.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.63.

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.01). GMS had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. GMS’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 4,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $354,350.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $824,034.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO George T. Hendren sold 3,404 shares of GMS stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 4,455 shares of GMS stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $354,350.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,360 shares in the company, valued at $824,034.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,073 shares of company stock worth $1,400,396 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GMS shares. StockNews.com upgraded GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on GMS from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on GMS from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price target on GMS from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on GMS from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.38.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

