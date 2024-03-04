Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $10.76 Million Stock Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 63.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 354,683 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.14% of East West Bancorp worth $10,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EWBC. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $836,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in East West Bancorp by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 77,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,308,000 after acquiring an additional 5,821 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in East West Bancorp by 221.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in East West Bancorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,803,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,792,000 after acquiring an additional 86,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EWBC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens started coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on East West Bancorp from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on East West Bancorp from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $147,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,655.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total transaction of $68,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,117.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $147,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,655.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

East West Bancorp Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $72.16 on Monday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $33.86 and a one year high of $76.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.86 and its 200 day moving average is $62.60. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.38.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 29.11%. The company had revenue of $654.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 26.89%.

East West Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.