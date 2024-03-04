Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $11.20 Million Holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 113.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 433,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,167 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.26% of Janus Henderson Group worth $11,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trian Fund Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 31,867,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595,152 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,272,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,924,000 after purchasing an additional 947,319 shares during the last quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 13,974,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,821,000 after purchasing an additional 39,900 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,157,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,305,000 after purchasing an additional 235,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,562,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,834,000 after purchasing an additional 767,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Janus Henderson Group

In other Janus Henderson Group news, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 30,656 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $948,190.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 126,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,910,758.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 30,656 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $948,190.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,910,758.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO James R. Lowry sold 9,754 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $301,691.22. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,746.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,486 shares of company stock worth $1,932,692 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. CLSA raised Janus Henderson Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.93.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE JHG opened at $31.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.89. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52 week low of $22.17 and a 52 week high of $31.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.97 and its 200 day moving average is $27.38.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $568.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

