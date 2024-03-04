Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $10.79 Million in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 291,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,788,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.26% of Bank OZK as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,383 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 62,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 19,621 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 328,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares during the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OZK shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Bank OZK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

Bank OZK Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Bank OZK stock opened at $43.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Bank OZK has a 12-month low of $30.72 and a 12-month high of $52.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.02.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.04. Bank OZK had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $407.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Bank OZK’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

