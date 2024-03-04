Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New $8.96 Million Investment in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 327,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,956,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.17% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 15.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 229,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,282,000 after buying an additional 30,563 shares in the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 92,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 1,167,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,449,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 7,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $317,000.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:KWEB opened at $25.99 on Monday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 52 week low of $22.68 and a 52 week high of $32.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.04 and its 200-day moving average is $26.57.

About KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

