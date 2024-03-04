Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 27,140 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd reduced its position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 21.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 98,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 27,140 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $10,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in THG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,392,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at about $16,231,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,428,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $161,452,000 after buying an additional 100,515 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 56,753.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 93,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,603,000 after buying an additional 93,643 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 60.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 235,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,506,000 after buying an additional 88,650 shares during the period. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $128.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 137.10 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.72 and a 200 day moving average of $119.95. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $140.18.

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 0.59%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 361.71%.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $65,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,612 shares in the company, valued at $473,677.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on THG shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $124.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hanover Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

