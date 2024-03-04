Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 317,486 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd decreased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 57.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 317,486 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.11% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $11,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 594.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 295.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rexford Industrial Realty

In other news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 18,113 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total value of $954,373.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Price Performance

Rexford Industrial Realty Increases Dividend

NYSE:REXR opened at $52.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.16. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 46.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.87. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.56 and a 52 week high of $61.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.4175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 135.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on REXR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Scotiabank upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.22.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

Further Reading

