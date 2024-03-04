Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Stock Position Reduced by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,573 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,987 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.05% of Quest Diagnostics worth $7,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Quest Diagnostics

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.88, for a total transaction of $706,312.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,843,610.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 5,557 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.57, for a total value of $703,349.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,599 shares in the company, valued at $8,809,145.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.88, for a total value of $706,312.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,843,610.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,202. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $124.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $119.59 and a 12 month high of $148.62.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 9.23%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on DGX. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays began coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.92.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

