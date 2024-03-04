QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a drop of 23.7% from the January 31st total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

QuoteMedia Stock Down 2.3 %

OTCMKTS QMCI opened at $0.21 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.25. QuoteMedia has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $0.35.

QuoteMedia Company Profile

QuoteMedia, Inc provides financial data, market research information, analytics, news feeds, and financial software solutions to online brokerages, banks, clearing firms, financial service companies, media portals, and public corporations worldwide. It collects, aggregates, and delivers delayed and real-time financial data content through the Internet.

