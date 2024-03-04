QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a drop of 23.7% from the January 31st total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
QuoteMedia Stock Down 2.3 %
OTCMKTS QMCI opened at $0.21 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.25. QuoteMedia has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $0.35.
QuoteMedia Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than QuoteMedia
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Target Stock Has a Plan to Compound Your Investment
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Disney Stock is Ridiculously Cheap Now That the Worst is Past
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- The Ozempic Diet Trend is Lifting These 2 Carnivore Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for QuoteMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuoteMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.