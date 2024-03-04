Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Short Interest Down 25.0% in February

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the January 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Raiffeisen Bank International Stock Up 5.7 %

RAIFY opened at $5.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.64. Raiffeisen Bank International has a 52-week low of $3.29 and a 52-week high of $5.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.29.

About Raiffeisen Bank International

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cross border accounts, cash management, electronic banking, payments solutions, sustainable and subsidized financing, leveraged and acquisition financing, project and structured financing, real estate financing, leasing, factoring, trade and export financing, investment banking, investing, hedging, and investor services to its institutional clients and corporate customers in agri commodities and fertilizers, automotive, construction and building materials, food and beverage, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, infrastructure and logistics, manufacturing, metals and mining, oil and gas, packaging, real estate, retail, technology, telecom, and utilities industries.

