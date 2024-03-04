Randstad (RANJY) to Issue Dividend of $0.99 on April 18th

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.9897 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, April 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

Randstad Stock Performance

Shares of RANJY stock opened at $27.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.81 and its 200 day moving average is $28.43. Randstad has a 52-week low of $24.33 and a 52-week high of $32.82.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter. Randstad had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 2.44%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Randstad will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Randstad

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. The company provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services; job posting; and résumé services on digital platforms. It offers inhouse, enterprise and digital, and tech suite services. In addition, the company provides managed services programs, recruitment process outsourcing, outplacement and career development, and online talent acquisition.

