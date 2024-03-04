Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,502 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Range Resources by 80.9% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 102,868 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 46,010 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Range Resources by 152.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,550 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Southport Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the third quarter worth about $324,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $475,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Range Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Range Resources stock opened at $32.14 on Monday. Range Resources Co. has a one year low of $22.72 and a one year high of $37.88. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.72.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.21. Range Resources had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $941.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Range Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Range Resources from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Range Resources from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Range Resources from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Benchmark lowered Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

See Also

