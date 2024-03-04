Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $6.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 million. Rapid Micro Biosystems had a negative net margin of 232.99% and a negative return on equity of 37.49%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Rapid Micro Biosystems updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RPID opened at $0.98 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.00. Rapid Micro Biosystems has a 1 year low of $0.74 and a 1 year high of $1.48.

Get Rapid Micro Biosystems alerts:

Institutional Trading of Rapid Micro Biosystems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems during the second quarter worth $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Rapid Micro Biosystems in the first quarter valued at $53,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rapid Micro Biosystems by 79.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Rapid Micro Biosystems by 78.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 7,645 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Rapid Micro Biosystems in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Company Profile

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides products for the detection of microbial contamination in the manufacture of pharmaceutical, medical devices, and personal care products in the United States, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally. The company offers Growth Direct platform, which includes Growth Direct system, proprietary consumables, lab information management system connection software, and comprehensive customer support and validation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid Micro Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid Micro Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.