Raymond James Boosts Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target to C$125.00

Stantec (TSE:STN – Free Report) (NYSE:STN) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.25 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares set a C$109.00 price objective on shares of Stantec and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$96.00 to C$102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$110.00 to C$116.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Stantec from C$107.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners raised their target price on shares of Stantec from C$104.00 to C$116.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$119.15.

Shares of STN opened at C$110.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$108.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$98.07. Stantec has a 52 week low of C$75.31 and a 52 week high of C$118.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.07, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C($0.04). Stantec had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of C$1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.22 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stantec will post 4.3106759 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Stantec’s payout ratio is 26.26%.

In related news, Director Gordon Allan Johnston purchased 10,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$104.15 per share, with a total value of C$1,067,537.50. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

