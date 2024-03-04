Raymond James Cuts Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Price Target to C$18.00

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Martinrea International’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MRE. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$21.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Paradigm Capital lowered their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$24.00 to C$21.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Martinrea International from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$18.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$18.44.

MRE stock opened at C$12.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.05. Martinrea International has a 52-week low of C$11.10 and a 52-week high of C$15.37. The firm has a market cap of C$967.83 million, a P/E ratio of 4.94, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.10%.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

