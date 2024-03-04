Raymond James Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Stantec in a research note issued on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now expects that the business services provider will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Stantec’s current full-year earnings is $3.15 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on STN. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stantec presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

STN stock opened at $81.74 on Monday. Stantec has a twelve month low of $54.90 and a twelve month high of $87.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.15 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.40.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.03). Stantec had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $912.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.12 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.1548 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Stantec by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its position in Stantec by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 3,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its position in Stantec by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lifted its position in Stantec by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 6,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Stantec by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 25,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

