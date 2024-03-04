Raymond James Trims Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Target Price to C$64.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TECK.B. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Teck Resources from C$73.00 to C$65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Teck Resources from C$62.00 to C$56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$66.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Teck Resources from C$72.00 to C$59.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$65.87.

TECK.B stock opened at C$53.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$52.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$53.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.21. The firm has a market cap of C$27.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.38. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of C$44.70 and a 1-year high of C$66.04.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

