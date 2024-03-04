Raymond James Trims Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Target Price to C$64.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TECK.B. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Teck Resources from C$73.00 to C$65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Teck Resources from C$62.00 to C$56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$66.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Teck Resources from C$72.00 to C$59.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$65.87.
Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.
