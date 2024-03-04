Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Bitdeer Technologies Group’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 28th. Roth Capital analyst D. Aftahi forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Bitdeer Technologies Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.13) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Bitdeer Technologies Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.70) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

Separately, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of BTDR stock opened at $6.76 on Monday. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $14.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.02 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.88 and a 200-day moving average of $7.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bitdeer Technologies Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTDR. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Company Profile

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for the cryptocurrency mining community. It mines cryptocurrencies for its own account and serve the cryptocurrency mining community by providing cryptocurrency mining solution. The company handles various processes involved in mining, such as miner procurement, transport logistics, mining datacenter design and construction, mining machine management, and daily operations.

Featured Stories

