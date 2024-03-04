Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Capstone Copper Corp.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:CS)

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Capstone Copper in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 29th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Capstone Copper’s current full-year earnings is $0.45 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Capstone Copper’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$8.00 to C$7.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$8.25 to C$8.75 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Eight Capital set a C$9.00 price objective on Capstone Copper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$7.75 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.38.

Shares of TSE:CS opened at C$6.95 on Monday. Capstone Copper has a fifty-two week low of C$4.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.61 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.93. The stock has a market cap of C$5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.25.

In other news, Director Gordon James Bell bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.06 per share, with a total value of C$141,140.00. In related news, Senior Officer James Craig Whittaker purchased 46,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$299,832.17. Also, Director Gordon James Bell purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$141,140.00. 17.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. The company explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. It owns interests in the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; Mantoverde coppergold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico.

