Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Immunocore Holdings plc’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Immunocore in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 28th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Quibria now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.45) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.39). The consensus estimate for Immunocore’s current full-year earnings is ($1.54) per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Immunocore’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.29) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $70.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.25 million. Immunocore had a negative return on equity of 15.78% and a negative net margin of 22.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also commented on IMCR. Mizuho raised their target price on Immunocore from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Immunocore from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Immunocore in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.85.

Immunocore stock opened at $67.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.11 and a beta of 0.91. Immunocore has a 52 week low of $42.21 and a 52 week high of $76.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

In other news, insider Leger Tina Amber St sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.89, for a total value of $305,768.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Immunocore by 103.9% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Immunocore by 10,828.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Immunocore by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Immunocore by 1,703.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Immunocore during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also developing other programs for oncology comprise tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial in patients with advanced melanoma; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising cutaneous melanoma, ovarian, non-small cell lung cancer, and endometrial; IMC-T119C for multiple solid tumor cancers; IMC-P115C for multiple solid tumor cancers; and IMC-R117C, which is for a range of tumors, including colorectal, gastro-esophageal, and pancreatic cancers.

