Research Analysts Offer Predictions for EMCOR Group, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:EME)

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for EMCOR Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 29th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.92 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for EMCOR Group’s current full-year earnings is $14.50 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for EMCOR Group’s FY2024 earnings at $14.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.75 EPS.
Separately, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.
EMCOR Group Stock Performance
EME opened at $319.99 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $236.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.70. The firm has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 1.09. EMCOR Group has a twelve month low of $151.52 and a twelve month high of $321.16.
EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 28.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share.
Institutional Trading of EMCOR Group
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EME. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 160.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.
EMCOR Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.41%.
About EMCOR Group
EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.
