REV Group (REVG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) will be issuing its 01/31/2024 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. REV Group has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.19. REV Group had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $693.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect REV Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

REV Group Stock Performance

Shares of REVG stock opened at $20.78 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.35. REV Group has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $21.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

REV Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of REV Group

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. REV Group’s payout ratio is 26.32%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in REV Group by 107.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in REV Group by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in REV Group by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in REV Group by 1,593.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC boosted its holdings in REV Group by 2,055.0% in the fourth quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. 94.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

