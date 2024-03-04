Reviewing MicroAlgo (NASDAQ:MLGO) & Infosys (NYSE:INFY)

MicroAlgo (NASDAQ:MLGO – Get Free Report) and Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MicroAlgo and Infosys’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MicroAlgo $87.13 million 0.26 -$6.96 million N/A N/A Infosys $18.21 billion 4.51 $2.98 billion $0.71 27.93

Infosys has higher revenue and earnings than MicroAlgo.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MicroAlgo N/A -29.07% -20.69% Infosys 15.91% 31.25% 18.86%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares MicroAlgo and Infosys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for MicroAlgo and Infosys, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MicroAlgo 0 0 0 0 N/A Infosys 0 6 5 0 2.45

Infosys has a consensus price target of $20.95, suggesting a potential upside of 5.65%. Given Infosys’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Infosys is more favorable than MicroAlgo.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of MicroAlgo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.4% of Infosys shares are held by institutional investors. 22.7% of MicroAlgo shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.4% of Infosys shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

MicroAlgo has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Infosys has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Infosys beats MicroAlgo on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MicroAlgo

MicroAlgo Inc. develops and delivers central processing algorithm solutions to customers in internet advertisement, gaming, and intelligent chip industries in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Central Processing Algorithm Services, and Intelligent Chips and Services. It offers services that includes algorithm optimization, accelerating computing power without the need for hardware upgrades, data processing, and data intelligence services. The company also engages in the resale of intelligent chips and accessories; and provision of software development. MicroAlgo Inc. is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China. MicroAlgo Inc. is a subsidiary of WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services. The company's products and platforms include Finacle, a core banking solution; Edge suite of products; Panaya platform, Infosys Equinox, Infosys Helix, Infosys Applied AI, Infosys Cortex, and Stater digital platforms; and Infosys McCamish, an insurance platform. It serves enterprises in the financial services and insurance, manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, logistics, energy, utilities, resources, services, communications, telecom OEM, media, hi-tech, and life sciences and healthcare industries. The company has a collaboration with Microsoft to accelerate and democratize industry-wide adoption of generative AI; and strategic collaboration with Amazon Web Services Inc to deliver technology transformation and industry specific solutions to financial organizations. The company was formerly known as Infosys Technologies Limited and changed its name to Infosys Limited in June 2011. Infosys Limited was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Bengaluru, India.

