Reviewing Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Rumble and Alphabet are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Rumble and Alphabet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rumble -109.39% -30.48% -26.53% Alphabet 24.01% 27.22% 19.02%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.5% of Rumble shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.1% of Alphabet shares are held by institutional investors. 72.9% of Rumble shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of Alphabet shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Earnings and Valuation

Rumble has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alphabet has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Rumble and Alphabet’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rumble $39.38 million 64.80 -$11.40 million ($0.43) -15.37 Alphabet $307.39 billion 5.58 $73.80 billion $5.80 23.81

Alphabet has higher revenue and earnings than Rumble. Rumble is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alphabet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Rumble and Alphabet, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rumble 0 0 1 0 3.00 Alphabet 0 0 5 0 3.00

Rumble currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 81.54%. Alphabet has a consensus target price of $146.33, suggesting a potential upside of 5.98%. Given Rumble’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Rumble is more favorable than Alphabet.

Summary

Alphabet beats Rumble on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rumble

Rumble Inc. operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators. It also operates locals.com, a subscription platform for creators and subscribers to engage through VOD, podcasts, live chat, polls, and community discussions; and Rumble Advertising Center (RAC), an online advertising management exchange. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Longboat Key, Florida.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube. It is also involved in the sale of apps and in-app purchases and digital content in the Google Play and YouTube; and devices, as well as in the provision of YouTube consumer subscription services. The Google Cloud segment offers infrastructure, cybersecurity, databases, analytics, AI, and other services; Google Workspace that include cloud-based communication and collaboration tools for enterprises, such as Gmail, Docs, Drive, Calendar, and Meet; and other services for enterprise customers. The Other Bets segment sells healthcare-related and internet services. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

