Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lowered its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,342 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REXR. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 594.4% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 58.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 295.7% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 112.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on REXR shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Scotiabank raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.22.

Insider Transactions at Rexford Industrial Realty

In other news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 18,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total value of $954,373.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Price Performance

Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $52.13 on Monday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.56 and a 52-week high of $61.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.90 and a 200-day moving average of $51.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.54, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Rexford Industrial Realty Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.4175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.71%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

