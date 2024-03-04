RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Acquired by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 254.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in RH were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of RH by 61.6% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RH in the third quarter worth $51,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of RH in the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of RH by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.50, for a total transaction of $694,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.50, for a total transaction of $694,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $14,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,523 shares of company stock valued at $25,770,327. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $277.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $269.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $277.77. RH has a 12 month low of $207.26 and a 12 month high of $406.38.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($1.36). The firm had revenue of $751.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.96 million. RH had a return on equity of 81.84% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RH will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RH. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on RH from $365.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of RH from $335.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of RH from $375.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of RH from $256.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.00.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

