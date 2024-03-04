RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RLJ Lodging Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.90.

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust stock opened at $12.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.71. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $12.18.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $319.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.34 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 3.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $298,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,758 shares in the company, valued at $366,635.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,015,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,218,000 after acquiring an additional 518,882 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 14.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,993,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,447 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,057,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,518,000 after acquiring an additional 32,318 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,482,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,766,000 after acquiring an additional 60,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,366,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,686,000 after acquiring an additional 63,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

