Robert W. Baird Increases Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Price Target to $77.00

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Arcellx from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Arcellx from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLX opened at $66.82 on Thursday. Arcellx has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $70.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -45.46 and a beta of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.74.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.95. Arcellx had a negative net margin of 64.08% and a negative return on equity of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $63.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.76) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Arcellx will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher Heery sold 7,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $419,941.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,066.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Arcellx news, insider Christopher Heery sold 7,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $419,941.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,066.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michelle Gilson sold 8,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $470,568.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,453.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,535 shares of company stock worth $1,297,037 in the last three months. 5.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Arcellx by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC boosted its stake in Arcellx by 2.6% during the third quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 14,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Arcellx by 5.3% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Arcellx by 1.2% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 35,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter.

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

