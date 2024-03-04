Robert W. Baird Raises Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $265.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSFree Report) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $255.00 to $265.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a strong-buy rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $268.00 to $255.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $259.00 to $240.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Zscaler from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $224.03.

Zscaler Stock Down 9.4 %

ZS stock opened at $219.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $84.93 and a twelve month high of $259.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $233.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.69. The stock has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -230.77 and a beta of 0.85.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 7.32% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.56 million. Research analysts expect that Zscaler will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.90, for a total transaction of $1,756,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,129,334.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.90, for a total value of $1,756,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,129,334.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.75, for a total transaction of $1,108,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,528,449.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,972 shares of company stock valued at $19,342,443 in the last 90 days. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at about $910,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Zscaler by 582.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

