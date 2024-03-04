Robert W. Baird Trims argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Target Price to $490.00

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Robert W. Baird from $505.00 to $490.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on argenx from $610.00 to $591.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on argenx from $472.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on argenx from $615.00 to $560.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on argenx from $607.00 to $586.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, argenx presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $536.21.

ARGX opened at $393.49 on Friday. argenx has a fifty-two week low of $327.73 and a fifty-two week high of $550.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $387.25 and a 200-day moving average of $450.54. The company has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a PE ratio of -76.55 and a beta of 0.65.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.45). argenx had a negative return on equity of 30.97% and a negative net margin of 23.26%. The firm had revenue of $417.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that argenx will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARGX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of argenx during the third quarter worth $28,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of argenx during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of argenx by 112.5% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of argenx during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC raised its position in shares of argenx by 22.1% during the third quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

