Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 661,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,823 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Roblox worth $19,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 1.0% in the first quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC now owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 7.4% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Roblox by 3.3% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Roblox by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in Roblox by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 69.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roblox Stock Performance

NYSE:RBLX opened at $41.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a PE ratio of -22.10 and a beta of 1.66. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.88 and a fifty-two week high of $47.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Roblox had a negative net margin of 41.15% and a negative return on equity of 770.71%. Roblox's revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RBLX shares. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Roblox from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Roblox from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Roblox from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roblox has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

Insider Transactions at Roblox

In other Roblox news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $388,817.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,794,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,031,713.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 41,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total transaction of $1,671,639.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 354,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,209,180.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $388,817.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,794,936 shares in the company, valued at $457,031,713.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 605,220 shares of company stock valued at $26,588,206. Corporate insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

About Roblox

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

