Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Short Interest Update

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,650,700 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the January 31st total of 7,219,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,664,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Roche from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.
Roche Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of RHHBY opened at $33.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.65. Roche has a 12-month low of $31.77 and a 12-month high of $40.48.
About Roche
Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Oceania. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of anemia, blood and solid tumors, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, and transplantation.
