Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Short Interest Update

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,650,700 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the January 31st total of 7,219,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,664,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Roche from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roche

Roche Stock Up 1.1 %

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RHHBY. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its position in Roche by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 38,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in Roche by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 34,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 17,188 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Roche by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 40,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roche during the fourth quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Roche during the first quarter worth about $103,000.

Shares of RHHBY opened at $33.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.65. Roche has a 12-month low of $31.77 and a 12-month high of $40.48.

About Roche

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Oceania. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of anemia, blood and solid tumors, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, and transplantation.

Further Reading

