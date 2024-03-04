Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) Receives C$77.81 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$77.81.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RCI.B. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$84.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$74.50 to C$75.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Rogers Communications stock opened at C$60.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$62.37 and its 200-day moving average price is C$58.05. Rogers Communications has a twelve month low of C$50.15 and a twelve month high of C$67.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.93. The company has a market cap of C$25.30 billion, a PE ratio of 37.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.56.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

