Rosenblatt Securities Raises Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target to $290.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Rosenblatt Securities from $265.00 to $290.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Autodesk from $232.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on Autodesk from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $228.50 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $272.44.

Autodesk Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $264.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $249.94 and its 200-day moving average is $226.02. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $188.38 and a 12-month high of $279.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 85.36%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $2,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,488 shares in the company, valued at $11,112,192. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $1,140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,107,264. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $2,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,112,192. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,157 shares of company stock valued at $9,282,629 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $619,404,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 480.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,785,264 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $371,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,770 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,086,689 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,700,717,000 after purchasing an additional 989,144 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter valued at about $170,972,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 485.6% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 866,086 shares of the software company’s stock worth $210,875,000 after purchasing an additional 718,198 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

