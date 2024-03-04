Roth Capital Weighs in on Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ZBH)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital cut their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Zimmer Biomet in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 1st. Roth Capital analyst J. Wittes now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $1.88 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.94. The consensus estimate for Zimmer Biomet’s current full-year earnings is $8.07 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 12.79%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ZBH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.20.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

ZBH stock opened at $124.01 on Monday. Zimmer Biomet has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $149.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Dodge & Cox grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 137.7% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,474,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,396,451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,647,810 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,954,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695,510 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,896,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 92,041.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,841,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $234,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,426,866 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,147,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zimmer Biomet

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 26,156 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total value of $3,364,184.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,677,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.63%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

