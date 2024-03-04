Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Price Target to C$6.00

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ATH. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$4.74 to C$5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Athabasca Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$4.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Athabasca Oil presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$5.29.

Shares of TSE:ATH opened at C$5.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.16. Athabasca Oil has a twelve month low of C$2.54 and a twelve month high of C$5.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.11.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

