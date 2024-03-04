Royal Bank of Canada Boosts CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target to C$5.50

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CEU. Raymond James set a C$6.50 price objective on CES Energy Solutions and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. National Bankshares set a C$4.75 price objective on CES Energy Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. TD Securities raised their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. ATB Capital raised their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.75 to C$5.30 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$5.34.

Shares of TSE:CEU opened at C$4.77 on Friday. CES Energy Solutions has a 12-month low of C$2.30 and a 12-month high of C$4.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.47.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.06. CES Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business had revenue of C$553.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$538.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.5947631 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from CES Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. CES Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

In other CES Energy Solutions news, Senior Officer Richard Lee Baxter sold 325,794 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.29, for a total transaction of C$1,071,862.26. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

