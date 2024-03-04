Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Price Target to C$28.00

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PXT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$37.50 to C$32.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$28.70 to C$27.20 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Shares of PXT stock opened at C$20.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.85 and its 200-day moving average price is C$24.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of C$2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.87, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.62. Parex Resources has a twelve month low of C$20.21 and a twelve month high of C$30.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%. Parex Resources’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

In related news, Director Sigmund Cornelius purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$16.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,750.00. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company's principal land holdings and exploration blocks are in Colombia Llanos and Magdalena Basin. It has 55% working interest in Block LLA-34; 100% working interest in Cabrestero Block; and 50% working interest in Capachos Block and Block VIM-1.

