Royal Bank of Canada Raises Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target to $320.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $290.00 to $320.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software company’s stock.

ADSK has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $228.50 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $272.44.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $264.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $188.38 and a fifty-two week high of $279.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $249.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.02. The firm has a market cap of $56.63 billion, a PE ratio of 62.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.43.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 85.36%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $2,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,488 shares in the company, valued at $11,112,192. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,107,264. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $2,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,112,192. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,157 shares of company stock worth $9,282,629. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 115 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

