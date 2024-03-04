Royal Bank of Canada Raises General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target to $170.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $148.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $135.57.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $158.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.32. The stock has a market cap of $172.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.28. General Electric has a 52-week low of $83.38 and a 52-week high of $159.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.18.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.82%.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at $6,552,351.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in General Electric by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 109,332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,087,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in General Electric by 159.8% in the second quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,455,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $159,832,000 after buying an additional 895,000 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 51,152.3% in the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 22,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,493,000 after buying an additional 22,507 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,846,000. Finally, Cambridge Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

