Royal Bank of Canada Raises GMS (NYSE:GMS) Price Target to $92.00

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $84.00 to $92.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

GMS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on GMS from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of GMS from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of GMS from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of GMS from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GMS presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $87.38.

NYSE GMS opened at $90.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.72. GMS has a 1-year low of $50.93 and a 1-year high of $92.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.01). GMS had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. GMS’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that GMS will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO William Forrest Bell sold 1,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total value of $165,588.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO William Forrest Bell sold 1,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total transaction of $165,588.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott M. Deakin sold 7,238 shares of GMS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $608,136.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,479.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,073 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,396. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of GMS by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 123,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,895,000 after purchasing an additional 12,120 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in GMS in the 3rd quarter worth about $463,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in GMS by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 15,465 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 41.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 96,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after purchasing an additional 28,285 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of GMS by 11.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,450,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

