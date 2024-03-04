Royal Bank of Canada Raises GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Price Target to $8.00

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

GDRX has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on GoodRx from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on GoodRx from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GoodRx from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut GoodRx from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $8.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.42 and its 200 day moving average is $5.99. The company has a quick ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. GoodRx has a 12-month low of $4.14 and a 12-month high of $9.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rip Road Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,333,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,454,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,866,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC increased its position in shares of GoodRx by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 48,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 13,115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.63% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

