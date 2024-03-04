Royal Bank of Canada Trims Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Target Price to C$200.00

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Free Report) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$220.00 to C$200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
KXS has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. CIBC lowered their price target on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$185.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$199.44.
Kinaxis Trading Up 6.0 %
Insider Transactions at Kinaxis
In other news, Senior Officer Michael David Mauger sold 6,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$155.44, for a total transaction of C$1,007,714.28. In other news, Senior Officer Michael David Mauger sold 6,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$155.44, for a total transaction of C$1,007,714.28. Also, Senior Officer Paul Carreiro sold 5,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$152.64, for a total value of C$899,195.17. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,393 shares of company stock worth $4,352,513. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Kinaxis
Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Romania, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.
