Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Receives C$137.34 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$137.34.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC lowered their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$141.00 to C$140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$136.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$127.00 to C$125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RY

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$131.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$186.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.84. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$107.92 and a 12 month high of C$137.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$132.53 and its 200-day moving average is C$124.24.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.79 by C$0.06. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.61% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of C$13.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.65 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.3350515 EPS for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.25%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

(Get Free Report

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.