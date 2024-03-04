Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Position Reduced by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 595,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,881 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of Royalty Pharma worth $16,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RPRX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $150,822,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,860,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,241,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224,056 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 58.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,647,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,711 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 168.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,806,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 1,516.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 984,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,902,000 after purchasing an additional 923,481 shares in the last quarter. 49.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royalty Pharma

In other Royalty Pharma news, major shareholder Avara Management Ltd sold 41,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $1,168,829.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,753,186 shares in the company, valued at $77,116,739.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 35,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $983,590.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,727.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Avara Management Ltd sold 41,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $1,168,829.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,753,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,116,739.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 312,631 shares of company stock worth $8,860,323 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.72% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Trading Down 1.4 %

Royalty Pharma Increases Dividend

Shares of RPRX stock opened at $29.93 on Monday. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12 month low of $25.92 and a 12 month high of $38.19. The company has a quick ratio of 7.90, a current ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.29. The company has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RPRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Royalty Pharma from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Royalty Pharma has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.25.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

